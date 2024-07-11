SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.32. 151,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

