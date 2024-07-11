Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWN. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 88,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 44.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,789,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 551,087 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 975,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 471,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

