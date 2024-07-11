Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE SPMC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 7,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,775. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

