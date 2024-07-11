SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 326,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,848,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.19.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.