Snowflake’s (SNOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.46.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $137.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a one year low of $122.60 and a one year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,960 shares of company stock valued at $67,198,020 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after purchasing an additional 297,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.