Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.14. 3,837,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,619,299. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

