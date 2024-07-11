Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,989. The company has a market cap of $8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.00.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
