SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.

SMART Global Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SGH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,877. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SMART Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

