SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SM

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SM opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 198,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.