SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after buying an additional 1,924,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $38,666,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

