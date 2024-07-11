SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.21

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.21 and last traded at $142.42, with a volume of 411523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,804. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 892,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

