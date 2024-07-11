Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,863.90% and a negative return on equity of 51.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

