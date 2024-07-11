Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5132 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SINGY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 30,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.
Singapore Airlines Company Profile
