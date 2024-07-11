Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.5132 per share on Thursday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Singapore Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SINGY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.48. 30,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,830. Singapore Airlines has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

