Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 517,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 201,128 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

