Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,923,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,581,000 after acquiring an additional 844,298 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,299,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 402,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

