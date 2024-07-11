Signaturefd LLC Sells 902 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.4% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,772,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.65.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
