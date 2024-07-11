Signaturefd LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of GBTC stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

