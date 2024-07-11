Signaturefd LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
MUFG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.12. 498,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,851. The company has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
