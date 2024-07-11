Signaturefd LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:RDY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

