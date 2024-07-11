Signaturefd LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.54. The company had a trading volume of 517,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,662. The stock has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

