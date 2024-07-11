Signaturefd LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 216,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,235. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

