Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,904 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Relx by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 192.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

