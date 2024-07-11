Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after purchasing an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $76.24. 2,432,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $503,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

