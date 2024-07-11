Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Grows By 166.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $17.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $18.60.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
