Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Grows By 166.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wacker Neuson stock remained flat at $17.23 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $18.60.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

