Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Increases By 1,100.0%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VRLAF remained flat at $35.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

Get Verallia Société Anonyme alerts:

About Verallia Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

Receive News & Ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verallia Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.