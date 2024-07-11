Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Increases By 1,100.0%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VRLAF remained flat at $35.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.
About Verallia Société Anonyme
