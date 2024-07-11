Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Decreases By 55.8%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Stanley Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STAEF remained flat at $18.28 during trading hours on Thursday. Stanley Electric has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs in Japan and internationally. It offers automotive equipment, such as LED and headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, tail, stop, and fog lamps; sensors; automotive LED and light bulbs; electronic products; audio/air-conditioner panels; auto-leveling units; and other accessories and devices.

