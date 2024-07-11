Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Drops By 65.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 2.6 %
SMMNY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,395. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Healthineers
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.