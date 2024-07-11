Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Drops By 65.4%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 2.6 %

SMMNY stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,395. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $31.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

