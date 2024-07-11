Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Grows By 1,000.0%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.4844 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

