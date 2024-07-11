Short Interest in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Declines By 58.9%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the June 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 669,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 13.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $50,781,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 166,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

