Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 30,300.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 30,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of HLPPY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 140,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.06.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
