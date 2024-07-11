Short Interest in Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rises By 30,300.0%

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 30,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HLPPY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 140,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,159. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

