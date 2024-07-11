Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Declines By 81.5%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the June 15th total of 29,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenlane

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenlane stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 1.91% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Stock Performance

Shares of Greenlane stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Thursday. 245,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $991,003.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.77.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

