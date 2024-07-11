Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 70.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DUO remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $13.95.
