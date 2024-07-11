Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Drops By 70.8%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the June 15th total of 844,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of DUO remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

About Fangdd Network Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.