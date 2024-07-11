Short Interest in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Decreases By 60.0%

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFIX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

