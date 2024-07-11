Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Increases By 3,233.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 3,233.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

ESKYF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. 8,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.98.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

