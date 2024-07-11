Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Increases By 3,233.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 3,233.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
ESKYF stock traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.20. 8,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. Eskay Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.98.
Eskay Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eskay Mining
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eskay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eskay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.