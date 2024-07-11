Short Interest in Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Rises By 800.0%

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF remained flat at $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Dominion Lending Centres has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
About Dominion Lending Centres
