Short Interest in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW) Declines By 69.6%

Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Distoken Acquisition Trading Down 16.1 %

NASDAQ:DISTW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,648. Distoken Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Distoken Acquisition Company Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

