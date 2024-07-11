Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rises By 1,033.3%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.73. 6,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.5979 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.51.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.