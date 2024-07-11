Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 242.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,134.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF remained flat at $31.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

