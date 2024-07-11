Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Grows By 242.6%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 242.6% from the June 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,134.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF remained flat at $31.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $53.50.
About Anglo American Platinum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.