Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) Rises By 300.0%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 19.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 215,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth $5,379,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of ALCY remained flat at $10.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,688. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.