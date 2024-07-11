Short Interest in AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Decreases By 61.1%

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the June 15th total of 479,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AIA Group Price Performance

AAGIY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 272,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,355. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

AIA Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from AIA Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

