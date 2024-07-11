SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SN opened at 71.42 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of 25.84 and a fifty-two week high of 80.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 74.80 and a 200 day moving average of 62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.90.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

