SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Posts Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 140.41% and a negative net margin of 44.37%.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.40. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

