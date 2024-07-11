SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.48

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 160896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.80 million. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

