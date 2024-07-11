Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.39. 23,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.