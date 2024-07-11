Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Buys £19,999.99 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).

Science in Sport Price Performance

Shares of SIS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. Science in Sport plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

