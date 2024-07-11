Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Insider Buys £19,999.99 in Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Roger Thomas Mather purchased 117,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.99 ($25,618.02).
Science in Sport Price Performance
Shares of SIS opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Thursday. Science in Sport plc has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 21 ($0.27). The firm has a market cap of £35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Science in Sport
