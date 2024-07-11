Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 61,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,517. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $66.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

