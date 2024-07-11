Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Cut by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 134,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 263,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 120,476 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,740. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

