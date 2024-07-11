Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.98

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.98 and last traded at $53.96, with a volume of 23633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

