Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 67,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,312. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $318.80 million, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

