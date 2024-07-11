Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $255.42 and last traded at $252.64. Approximately 1,313,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,912,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.07. The stock has a market cap of $243.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.74, for a total value of $4,436,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,928,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,539,948.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,494,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,152 shares of company stock worth $122,552,011. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.